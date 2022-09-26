Veery Capital LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.29. 435,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

