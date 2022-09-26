Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 84,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,389. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

