Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 344,632 shares.The stock last traded at $197.08 and had previously closed at $195.41.

Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund by 26,057.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund by 334.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small Cap Growth Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

