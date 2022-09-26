Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.31

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.31 and last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 33274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.