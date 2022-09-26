Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.31

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.31 and last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 33274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $398,173,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $244,750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $184,299,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

