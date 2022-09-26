Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 5.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $40,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.39. 98,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,138,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

