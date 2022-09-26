Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,315,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

