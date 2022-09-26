Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tfo Tdc LLC’s Largest Position

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 43.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $191,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,306,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. 1,582,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37.

