Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $89.06

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 2237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,270,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,152,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

