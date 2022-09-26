Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.43

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.43 and last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 4055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund during the first quarter worth $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund by 23.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

