VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $59.88. 544,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,207. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78.

