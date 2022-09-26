VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.93

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 17645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
