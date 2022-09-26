Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VALN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.