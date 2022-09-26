Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VALN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

