Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Upwork Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 154.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

