UBS Group Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.