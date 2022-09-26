Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0 %

CRWD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,222. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.85 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.