Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.33. 3,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,289. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $213.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

