Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,810 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.