Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,529 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 90,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. 34,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

