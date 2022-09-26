Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.00. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

