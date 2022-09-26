Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 727,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,828. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

