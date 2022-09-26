Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 40,314 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 788,579 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,927. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

