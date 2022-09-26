Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.72. 2,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,481 shares of company stock worth $3,820,097. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

