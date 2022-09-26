Twele Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

VB traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76.

