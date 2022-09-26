Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 2,960,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,092,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

