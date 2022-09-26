Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. 2,036,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

