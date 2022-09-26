Truist Financial Trims Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Target Price to $241.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.70.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $391.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Teleflex by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.