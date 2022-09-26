Truist Financial Cuts Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $13.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76.
Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 11.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
