Truist Financial Cuts Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target to $13.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lazydays Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $373.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lazydays

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

In other Lazydays news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,217.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $88,860.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,217.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,569 shares of company stock worth $632,992. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 11.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

