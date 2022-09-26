Truist Financial Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $96.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.87.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

