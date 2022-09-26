Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.14

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2009261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Tronox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

