Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.10

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRAQ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

