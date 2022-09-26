Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.19

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.19 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 37032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after buying an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

