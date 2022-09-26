TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TA. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$12.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$11.72 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

