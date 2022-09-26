Tranchess Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $74.99 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00147856 BTC.

Tranchess’ launch date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

