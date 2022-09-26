TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TCON stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.41. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 41,752 shares of company stock worth $75,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.