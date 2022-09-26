TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 5.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.90. 1,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of -236.29.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. TORM’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TORM by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares during the period.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.