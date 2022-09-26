Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Threadgill Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 699,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $370.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

