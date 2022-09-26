Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 5.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 429.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 497,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,672,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $6.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,690. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.44. The company has a market capitalization of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.