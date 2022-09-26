The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $24.77 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $779.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 149,209 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.