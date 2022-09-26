The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTN. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 37.52 ($0.45) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.31. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The firm has a market cap of £287.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
