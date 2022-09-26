The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.61. 50,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,284. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.78.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

