The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 4.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

