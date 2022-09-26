The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1,893.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.34. 7,079,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.