Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 8,657 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tfo Tdc LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

