Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target Lowered to €22.00 at Barclays

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLGHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $12.75 during trading on Monday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.