Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 20,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 15% compared to the average volume of 17,563 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 222,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 160,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.02. 637,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,126. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

