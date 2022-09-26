Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 8868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

