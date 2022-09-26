Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $326,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 59,778 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.4 %

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. 1,052,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,286. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.