Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 12,222 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after acquiring an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Invitae by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.41. 8,755,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,379,129. The firm has a market cap of $566.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative net margin of 620.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

