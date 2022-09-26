Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 553 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.40. The company had a trading volume of 225,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $152.64 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.