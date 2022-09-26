Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 735,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,797. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.86. 131,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

